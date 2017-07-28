First Resident Moves into Opening Doors’ New Apartments

The first resident of a new apartment complex for formerly homeless women has moved in. Opening Doors, which already operates both the Maria House and Teresa Shelter, recently finished converting the old St. Mary’s School into apartments. They’ll serve as a final step for women working toward living on their own. Amy McFarland moved from the Maria House into her apartment this week. While McFarland is excited to be living on her own, she says it will take some getting used to. Opening Doors Executive Director Michelle Brown tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that the new Francis Apartments will help smooth the transition from living in a shelter. The Francis Apartments are located next door to the Maria House.