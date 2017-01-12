First Moves to Repeal Obamacare…Hearings for Pompeo, Carson…US Troops Add Security in Poland

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House is expected tomorrow to vote on a measure that’s considered one of the first steps toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law. Early this morning, the Senate passed the nonbinding Republican-backed budget measure that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month. Republicans have been promising to get rid of “Obamacare,” but more and more of the GOP are feeling uneasy about dumping it without having a replacement in place.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s choice to run the CIA faces a Senate confirmation hearing today. Congressman Mike Pompeo, a four-term conservative Kansas Republican, is a member of the House intelligence committee, and also served on the partisan committee to investigate the deadly attack on a U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Retired neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson will be questioned today at his confirmation hearing to be housing secretary in the Trump administration. In prepared remarks, Carson says, “I understand housing insecurity.” He talks about growing up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education. He says he wants to heal the nation’s divisiveness and that HUD was a vehicle to help in the healing.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – American soldiers are rolling into Poland today. U.S. Army vehicles and soldiers in camouflage crossed into southwestern Poland from Germany and are heading for Zagan, where they’ll be based. Poles have wanted U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia. But there are anxieties that the enhanced security could eventually be undermined by the pro-Kremlin views of President-elect Donald Trump.

SKIEN, Norway (AP) – Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik told a court today that his isolation in prison has hurt him, causing him to become even more radicalized. Last year he sued the government, arguing that solitary confinement and frequent strip searches violate his human rights. Breivik killed 77 people in a 2011 bomb-and-shooting rampage and was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison.