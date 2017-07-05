Fireworks Complaints Climb on July 3rd, 4th

The number of fireworks complaint calls taken by Dubuque Police since Friday doubled over the past two days. On Monday, we told you that dispatchers had fielded about 90 fireworks calls over the recent weekend. Another 108 calls were received on July 3rd and 4th, bringing the total to 197. That’s more than eight times the number of calls police took over the same period last year. Police Lt. Scott Baxter isn’t sure if fireworks calls have increased because people don’t know the law, or if they’re simply ignoring it. Police have said in the past that fireworks complaints are typically a “low priority” call. But officers do still respond to each complaint that comes in. Despite the high number of calls, there have been no fireworks citations issued since last Friday. Baxter says that could be because fireworks complaints are often difficult – if not impossible – to verify. Anyone who would be caught discharging fireworks within the city would be subject to a misdemeanor charge and a fine of at least $250.