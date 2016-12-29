Fireman Injured In Crash In Southwest Wisconsin

A volunteer fire fighter was injured while returning from a house fire in southwest Wisconsin this week. The accident happened on Christmas morning in Beetown. A release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says 36 year old Fireman Jordon Thoma of Cassville was driving the Freightliner Pumper Truck south on Highway 81 and rounding a downhill curve, when he lost control due to the ice covered roadway. The truck slid off the road and a struck a rock wall along the shoulder of the highway. Thoma suffered a minor head injury and was transported to Grant Regional Health Center to be treated. Two other firemen were passengers in the truck but were not injured. The crew had been returning to Cassville after assisting with a house fire in rural Potosi. The Pumper truck was carrying around 400 gallons of water at the time of the crash.