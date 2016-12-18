Firefighters Battle Attic Blaze, Cold Conditions

ttDubuque firefighters had to brave bitterly cold conditions to battle a blaze in the city’s downtown area this morning. According to a release from the department, firefighters were called to a home in the 2100 block of Jackson Street at about 8:30 AM. Smoke was coming from the home’s attic when crews arrived. They then decided the fire was coming from space between the home’s second floor and the attic. The fire was put out quickly, but several firefighters stayed on scene to watch for any flare-ups. One person was evacuated, but no injuries have been reported. Air temperatures at the time of the fire were about 14 degrees below zero, with wind chills of -30.