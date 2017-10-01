Fire Destroys Machine Shed In Dubuque County

Authorities continue to investigate a fire that destroyed a machine shed and its’ contents in Dubuque County Friday night. A release from the Sheriff’s Office says fire crews from several departments responded to the Steve and Donna Kalb farm in the 19-thousand block of Pilot Grove Road at around 9:37 p.m. Upon arrival crews discovered a large machine shed that was fully engulfed in flames. The building and its’ contents, including a combine tractor and other farming equipment were a total loss. The exact cause of the fire is not known at this time, but authorities say it does not appear suspicious in nature.