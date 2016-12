A fire destroyed a livestock barn in Dubuque County this afternoon. At around 12:15 crews from the Key West, Lamotte, Bellevue and Centralia fire departments responded to the Leonard Schuster farm in the 85 hundred block of Highway 52 South. All of the livestock inside the barn had been removed and were not injured. The barn appears to be a total loss and damage is estimated at around 100-thousand dollars. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.