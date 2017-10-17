Fire Damages Rhomberg Avenue Duplex

A duplex on Dubuque’s North End was heavily damaged by fire yesterday morning. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Rhomberg Avenue at around 6:40 AM after people reported smoke and fire coming from the building. Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines says when crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the second floor. Because the fire had spread to the second story, crews had to open up the ceiling above the front porch and some of the second floor walls to get to the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but Steines says the likely cause was an electrical problem above the porch’s ceiling. Fire crews were on scene for nearly four hours.