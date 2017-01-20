Fire Alarms Cause Evacuation At Hempstead

Smoke alarms rang out at Hempstead High School in Dubuque this morning causing the evacuation of students and faculty. Scanner traffic indicated that fire fighters responded to the alarms at around 8:45 and there was possibly a problem near or inside the school’s elevator shaft. Students and staff were outside for about 10 minutes while the situation was checked out. Mike Cyze, with the Dubuque Community Schools says a dirty smoke head on the fire alarm system cause the evacuation. Cyze says the mechanics of the elevator were evaluated and checked out OK.