Finley Urologist Receives Award

A urologist with UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque was honored this week with the Dr. John Finley Excellence in Medicine Award. Dr. Alex Horchak was presented with the award by Finley President and CEO David Brandon on Thursday for his commitment to the hospital’s mission, vision and values. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Horchak specializes in urologic disorders affecting both men and women. The Excellence in Medicine Award was created to recognize overall excellence in medical care by a physician who embodies Finley’s mission. Thursday was National Doctor’s Day.