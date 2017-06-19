Finkenauer Scores Endorsement from Emily’s List

A Dubuque lawmaker with her eyes on a higher office has received the endorsement of a group that looks to get more women elected. Emily’s List has given its endorsement to State Representative Abby Finkenauer’s campaign for Congress. Finkenauer announced early last month that she would be challenging current Congressman, and fellow Dubuquer, Rod Blum in his bid for a third term in office. In a release announcing their endorsement, Emily’s List says “the people of Iowa deserve a leader like Abby Finkenauer” and that her record “stands in stark contrast with a Trump ‘yes man’ like Blum.” Finkenauer is one of three Democrats who have announced that they’ll be running to face Blum next year. Courtney Rowe and George Ramsey, both of Cedar Rapids, are the others. A handful of other candidates are reportedly considering entering the race as well.