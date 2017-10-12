Finkenauer, Heckroth Boast 3Q Fundraising Totals

Two of Congressman Rod Blum’s potential challengers each brought in upwards of $130,000 during the most recent fundraising period. Democrats Abby Finkenauer and Thomas Heckroth are both boasting about their fundraising performance in the third quarter, which closed at the end of September. Finkenauer’s campaign is reporting fundraising haul of $152,000. Combined with the money she raised in the second quarter, that gives the Dubuque state lawmaker more than $300,000 in contributions to this point. Of the money raised in the 3rd quarter, Finkenauer’s campaign says 3/4 of it came from gifts of less than $100. As for Heckroth, he raised more than $130,000 in his first full quarter in the race. That money came from more than 600 individual donors. After expenses, Heckroth has about $105,000 cash-on-hand. Blum’s office has not yet released his fundraising report from the third quarter.