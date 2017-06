Iowa State Representative Abby Finkenauer has received the endorsement of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 125 in her bid for U.S. Congress. Jerry Hobart with Local 125 says Finkenauer has always done the right thing for working Iowans since she’s been in Des Moines and she’ll do the same thing in Washington D C. Finkenauer, a Democrat is challenging Republican Rod Blum in the First Congressional District this fall.