Finkenauer Calls for Investigation into Iowa Energy Center Transfer

A Dubuque legislator’s request for records in the transfer of an Iowa renewable energy thinktank has revealed that power company lobbyists played a role in the change. As part of her role on the House Government Oversight Committee, State Representative Abby Finkenauer asked for all emails related to the transfer of the Iowa Energy Center. Lawmakers this year approved switching control the institute from Iowa State University to the state economic development agency. Those emails showed that university officials worked with power company representatives to draft the legislation, which was then attached to a spending bill which didn’t come up until late in this year’s session. Finkenauer describes the process as a “back room deal.” While the change may seem minor, Finkenauer says putting the energy center under the control of the Iowa Economic Development Authority means it will receive significantly more political pressure. Finkenauer will push for a full meeting of the oversight committee to further investigate the change. Finkenauer is a Democrat representing the 99th House District, which covers the southern and western parts of Dubuque. She’s giving up that seat to run for Congress next year.