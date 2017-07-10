Fincel’s Sweet Corn Sold In Dubuque 

Fincel’s Sweet Corn is finally available at their produce stands in Dubuque, after a delay due to cooler weather in May and June. Fincel’s said their stand on Asbury Road saw about 200 customers when they opened up on Sunday morning. In addition to having a stand on Asbury Road, Fincel’s has stands at the Dubuque and East Dubuque farmer’s markets. Sweet corn will be available for the next few months. Fincel’s also sells other produce, including potatoes, cabbage and peaches.