The 4th of July is usually when many people in the Tri-States can start enjoying one of their favorite summertime foods: sweet corn. But this year’s crop isn’t quite ready in time for the mid-summer holiday, thanks to the wet spring we had. Sarah Fincel of East Dubuque-based Fincel’s Sweet Corn says it’ll probably be another week before the corn is ready. The Fincel family has been growing corn in the Dubuque and East Dubuque areas for more than 130 years.