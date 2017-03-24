Final Nativity Garage Sale Draws Big Crowd

Old school desks, sports equipment, artwork, and several kitchen sinks are among the items being moved out of the old Nativity school as the parish hosts its annual garage sale this weekend. This will be the parish’s final garage sale, with the old school building set to be demolished later this year. The sale opened at 8:00 this morning and brought a substantial crowd, according to shopper Jane Kiebel. While Kiebel isn’t a member of the Nativity parish, she says she did see several people who had an emotional connection to the school, including one woman who was thinking about buying the desk that she sat in as a student. Former Nativity student Mike Wiedemann did buy one of the desks he occupied when he attended the school. While he acknowledges that the building is in rough condition, he says it’s still sad to see a place he spent so many years during its final days. Nativity pastor Monsignor Jim Miller hopes the last garage sale can bring some needed closure to those struggling with the school’s impending demolition. The garage sale continues through 5:00 this evening. It will also be open between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM tomorrow, and from 7:00 AM to noon on Sunday.