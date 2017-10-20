Filing Confusion Impacts Cascade Mayoral Race

Confusion among members of the Cascade City Council has turned this fall’s mayor’s race into a matchup between the incumbent and a former mayor, though only one of them will have their name on the ballot. Current mayor Marcus Behnken won the office as a write-in candidate two years ago. As he explains, he chose to run as a write-in candidate again this year to give the voters more of a choice. Behnken says he felt he made is intentions well known. But the word apparently didn’t get around. With no declared candidates going into the final days of the filing period, current City Council member and former mayor Greg Staner filed to run for mayor. That means that his name will be on the ballot, while Behnken’s will not. The incumbent acknowledges that makes his path to re-election much tougher. Staner has apparently made it known that he would not have run for mayor if he knew Behnken wanted another term. Regardless of the Election Night result, Behnken says he won’t second-guess how he’s handled the situation. Staner was Cascade’s mayor from 2007 to 2011. We attempted to contact him for this story, but were not able to leave a message.