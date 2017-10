PITTSBURGH —The Dubuque Fighting Saints won their opening game of the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. It took until the final minute to break a 1-1 tie, as the Fighting Saints outlasted the Lincoln Stars 2-1 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Bauer Neudecker was credited with the winning goal. Dubuque will play their second game later today against the Waterloo Black Hawks.