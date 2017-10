The Dubuque Fighting Saints have acquired a 2018 Phase II 7th round pick from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in exchange for defenseman Kyle Looft.

Looft, a 14th round pick of the Saints in this year’s Phase II Draft saw time in four preseason games, and scored a goal in the final game.

This Friday night, the Fighting Saints take to the ice for the first regular season game when they host the defending Clarke Cup champs the Chicago Steel.