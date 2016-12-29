Fighting Saints Rally Comes Up Short



DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Chicago Steel entered the third period up 5-1, but did not complete the third period with that same lead. The Dubuque Fighting Saints staged a furious push in the final 18 minutes of the game, and came up just one goal short in a 6-5 loss to Chicago on Wednesday night at the Mystique Community Ice Center.

Dubuque gets back to work on Friday, December 30 to wrap up hockey in the 2016 calendar year, and look ahead to 2017, as they face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at The Stable starting at 7:05 p.m.