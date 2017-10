The Dubuque Fighting Saints will be skating for their first win of the young season tonight in a Cowbell Cup clash at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints, who dropped their first two games of the season last weekend will host the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05. Tomorrow night the Saints travel to Waterloo for a return engagement with Black Hawks. Waterloo is 1-and-1 following a split of their first two games of the season last weekend.