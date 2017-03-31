Fighting Saints Hit Home Stretch Of The Season

The Dubuque Fighting Sints are hitting the home stretch to the regular season with three of the last four games on the road. Tonight Dubuque will skate at Cowbell Cup rival the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and tomorrow night head West to meet the Omaha Lancers.

The Saints (32-17-7) can clinch a USHL playoff berth for a seventh consecutive season with victories tonight and tomorrow night or with losses by Green Bay and/or Youngstown. They close the season next weekend at Madison and at home against Cedar Rapids.