Fighting Saints Defeat Madison

DUBUQUE, Iowa – The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored twice in the first period, and never looked back, as they dominated the rest of the way in a 5-2 win over the Madison Capitols on Monday night at the Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints outshot the Caps 39-16 for the game, and never allowed Madison more than 10 shots on goal in a single period.

Dubuque has now won seven of their last 10 games and have moved into second place in the Eastern Conference trailing first place Chicago by six points in the standings. The Fighting Saints return to action with two games this upcoming weekend. Dubuque will be in Bloomington on Friday, and they will return home to take on the Madison Capitols again on Saturday.