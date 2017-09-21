Fighting Saints Defeat Chicago Steel

DUBUQUE, Iowa —The Dubuque Fighting Saints struck in quick succession in the second period, and added an insurance tally in the third period, as well as an empty-netter, in a 6-4 win over the Chicago Steel in preseason action last night at the Mystique Community Ice Center.

Quinn Preston’s shorthanded goal, a third-period tally, stoked the Fighting Saints to a 5-3 lead. It was Preston’s second goal of the game, and third in two games during the preseason. Matthew Brown added an empty netter with seconds remaining to put the game away for good.

The preseason continues for the Fighting Saints on home ice against the Green Bay Gamblers tomorrow night at 7:05.