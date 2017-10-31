Fighting Saints Bushy Receives USHL Weekly Honors

CHICAGO — Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Brendan Bushy (Thief River Falls, Minn./St. Cloud State) was named USHL Defenseman of the Week by the USHL league office. Bushy is in his second season with the Saints, and this is the first time he has been honored by the league.

Bushy finished the weekend sweep of the Central Illinois Flying Aces with two goals, six shots on goal, and a +4 rating. His goal in the Saturday victory over the Aces proved to be the game-winning goal.

The Fighting Saints will be back in action on Friday night as they host the Omaha Lancers at Mystique Community Ice Center.