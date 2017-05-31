Fighting Saints Announce New Head Coach Oliver David

The Dubuque Fighting Saints have their next head coach and he is very familiar with Dubuque hockey. This morning the Saints announced Oliver David has been hired taking over for Jason Lammers. The 38-year old David makes his return to the Fighting Saints organization after a one-year stint as an assistant coach for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. David served as an assistant coach for the Saints for two seasons with Matt Shaw at the helm, and then was promoted to associate head coach and assistant general manager under Lammers for the 2015-16 season.

Prior to joining the Dubuque staff, David was the head coach, alternate governor and director of hockey operations for the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League for four seasons. He will be formally re-introduced at a press conference this Monday at the Mystique Community Ice Center.