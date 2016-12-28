Fighting Saints In Action Tonight

The Dubuque Fighting Saints will be in action tonight at home trying to close the gap on first place in the USHL Eastern Conference standings. Dubuque will meet the first place Chicago Steel at Mystique Community Ice Center. Going into the rare Wednesday affair, Chicago leads the East with an 18-5-1-and 2 record good for 39 points. The Fighting Saint are in third place with 34 points having an overall record of 16-8-1-and-1. The puck will drop tonight at 7:05.

In a note regarding the next Fighting Saints game on the schedule:the start time for Monday night’s home contest with the Madison Capitals has been changed and moved up one hour to a start of 6:05.

In another note; for the second straight season, Fighting Saints head coach Jason Lammers has been selected to be on the bench as a coach for the East squad at the upcoming USHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on January 10th. Last season Lammers served as the head coach for the East in the game played in Omaha.