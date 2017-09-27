Fighting Saints Acquire Chayse Primeau

The Dubuque Fighting Saints have acquired forward Chayse Primeau from the Lincoln Stars, in exchange for a 2018 Phase I 6th round draft pick. Primeau, the son of NHL alum Keith, and brother of Montreal Canadiens draft pick Cayden, played his first full season with the Stars to the tune of 12 points in 48 games last year.

Primeau will join the Fighting Saints immediately, and will be part of the roster on the trip to Pittsburgh for the USHL’s Fall Classic. Dubuque’s first opponent will be Primeau’s former team, the Lincoln Stars tomorrow night.