Federer wins men’s title….South wins Senior Bowl…NHL players not in Olympic Hockey

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Roger Federer has won his 18th Grand Slam title and put some extra distance on the all-time list between himself and Rafael Nadal, the man he beat 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a vintage Australian Open final on Sunday. It was the 35-year-old Federer’s fifth Australian title, his first at a major since Wimbledon in 2012, and it reversed the status quo against his nemesis, Nadal. Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus. With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era.

UNDATED (AP) – The Boston Celtics were able to grab a share of first place in the NBA’s Atlantic Division on Saturday, but they certainly did it the hard way. The Celtics scored a season-high 42 points in the first quarter, but they also blew a 16-point, second-half lead before disposing of the Bucks, 112-108 in overtime at Milwaukee. Jae Crowder pushed Boston to its third straight win by scoring four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – California’s Davis Webb led scoring drives on all three of his possessions while completing 11 of his 16 passes for 165 yards to lead the South past the North, 16-15 at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Webb connected with Texas A&M’s Josh Reynolds for a 39-yard touchdown with 2:33 left in the first half to put the South ahead to stay.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – It looks like Olympic hockey teams will be using amateurs next year. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says league owners are still leaning against allowing their players to participate in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea. Daly flatly said the NHL Board of Governors doesn’t want to shut down the league to allow its players to compete in