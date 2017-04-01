Federal Gun Charge Guilty Plea

A Dubuque man will be spending some time behind bars after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge. 30 year old Derrick Mace pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a drug user in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids this week. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to federal court documents Mace was found with a pistol while being an illegal user of marijuana. No sentencing date has been set. Last December Dubuque police responded to a report of shots fired outside of Mace’s residence on Iowa Street. Traffic camera footage showed someone shooting from the window of Mace’s residence. Officers searched the residence and found marijuana and two hand guns. Mace faces a state charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, but prosecutors moved to dismiss that charge in lieu of the federal charge.