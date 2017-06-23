Federal Charges Filed Against Dubuque Men in Maquoketa Bank Robbery

A pair of Dubuque men are now facing federal charges for their roles in a Maquoketa bank robbery earlier this year. 41-year-old Dante Rhodes and 31-year-old Gregory Stapleton were indicted by a federal grand jury yesterday on charges of Conspiracy to Commit a Bank Robbery and Committing or Aiding and Abetting a Bank Robbery. Rhodes and Stapleton are accused of robbing the Fidelity Bank branch in Maquoketa in early March. Prosecutors say that they led officers from several law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase into Dubuque County after the robbery. If convicted, Rhodes and Stapleton would face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, as well as a half-million dollars in fines. They are currently being held without bond. The two are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.