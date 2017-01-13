FDPS Nomination Deadline For Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award Drawing Near

Time is running out to nominate someone for the 2017 Distinguished Hometown Award. The annual award will be given to a past alumnus of the Dubuque Community School District who currently lives in the Dubuque area and has made a significant impact in the community. Jennifer Klinkhammer, Executive Director of the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools says its’ easy to nominate someone for the award. Just visit dbqfoundation.org/FDPS or call 563-588-2700. A FDPS selection committee will choose the winner of the award. The winner will be honored at the FDPS Enhancing Excellence Luncheon on April 12th at the Grand River Center. Sunday is the deadline to submit a nomination. Previous winners include Cheryl Falb and Susan Butler.