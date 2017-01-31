Fatal Rollover Crash Victim Identified

Authorities in Jackson County have released the name of the man who was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday. 53-year-old Brian Baker of Maquoketa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just southwest of the Maquoketa city limits. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Baker was travelling on 174th Avenue near the intersection with 19th Street at about 4:30 Sunday morning. That’s when he lost control of his pickup going around a curve. The truck left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled three times.