Fatal Rollover Crash Reported Near Maquoketa

One person was killed when their vehicle rolled over several times near Maquoketa yesterday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 4:30 AM near the intersection of 174th Avenue and 19th Street, which is just to the southwest of the Maquoketa city limits. The driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle going around a curve on 174th Avenue. The truck went off of the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled three times, eventually coming to rest on its top. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s department has not yet released the person’s name, as they are still working to contact family members.