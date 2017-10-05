Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Dyersville

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle fatality that happened this morning near Dyersville. Scanner traffic indicated the fatal accident involved a motorcyclist and a piece of farm machinery. The crash happened in the ten thousand block of Iowa 136 just south of Dyersville at around 11:10 a.m. That portion of Iowa 136, from Olde Castle Road to Rockville Road was closed as the crash scene was being investigated. It has since re-opened. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.