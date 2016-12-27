Fatal Crash Near Cascade

A 61-year-old man has died in an eastern Iowa rollover crash.

The Dubuque County sheriff’s office says Daniel Melloy was traveling south on U.S. Highway 151 shortly before 7 a.m. Monday when he lost control and rolled his Chevy Tracker into the median. The crash happened near Cascade.

Authorities say Melloy was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the sports utility vehicle. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, where he was pronounced dead.

The Dubuque County sheriff’s department is still investigating the crash. The victim’s name was not being released until family members were notified.