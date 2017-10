No one was injured but a combine was destroyed by a fire on a farm near Epworth yesterday afternoon. Epworth firefighters were called to the farm in the 7500 block of Hartbecke Road at around 1:00 PM. The combine’s engine compartment was already engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived. The fire was quickly put out and crews were only on scene for about 40 minutes. Damage to the combine is estimated at about $10,000.