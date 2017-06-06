Farley Selects Interim Police Chief

The city of Farley has a new police chief. The community’s City Council offered the position to Molly DuPont at its meeting last night. DuPont has accepted the job on an interim basis. Farley requires its police chief to have at least five years of law enforcement experience. DuPont began her career with the Dyersville Police Department in October of 2013. She could have the interim tag removed if she remains with the Farley Police until October of next year. DuPont currently serves as a full-time officer with the Asbury Police. She also puts in time as a part-time officer in Epworth. The council chose DuPont from a total of four finalists. The Farley chief position became vacant in April when then-chief Rick Wagner resigned abruptly following a disagreement with City Council member Joe Erion.