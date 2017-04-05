Farley Police Chief Abruptly Resigns

The town of Farley is expected to be without a police force after the abrupt resignation of their police chief. Rick Wagner offered his two-week notice during a contentious city council meeting on Monday night. That was after a council member had criticized the way Wagner had handled a recent burglary investigation. Wagner says after the meeting, that council member told him his tenure as chief was over. Wagner tells our coverage partner, KCRG-TV, that the council did not handle the situation properly. KCRG reached out Farley’s city clerk, who would not comment on what she called a “personnel issue.” However, she did confirm that the city council will be holding a special meeting today to accept Wagner’s resignation.