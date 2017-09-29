Farley Bar Won’t Be Showing NFL Games Anytime Soon

It appears to be picking up momentum across the country, as more and more local watering holes and sports bars, including one in our listening area, have decided not to show NFL games as long as players continue to kneel during the national anthem. NFL players have long said that the purpose of kneeling is to protest police brutality and racial inequality in America, but many people view it as a sign of disrespect toward the country and the flag. Ann Casutt, co-owner and operator of the BrickHaus Bar and Grill in Farley has joined some of her fellow bar owners around the country who won’t be showing NFL games. She says when they first opened nine months ago, the community welcomed them with open arms, especially the veterans from American Legion Post 656. Casutt says while she supports anyone’s right to protest, she doesn’t believe kneeling during the national anthem and disrespecting the American flag is the way to do it. Casutt says they turned off the Bears/Packers game last night (Thursday night) in favor of college football. She says they realize by not showing NFL games, their bottom line could be affected over the long haul, but that’s a risk they’re willing to take. If the protest ended next week, Casutt says she and her partner would discuss if and when they would resume making NFL games available to their patrons.