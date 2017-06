The Salvation Army in Dubuque still needs fans to give to people who can’t afford to buy one. Fans are being accepted at the Salvation Army located at 1099 Iowa Street. New box fans are preferred and can be dropped off. The Salvation Army is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The temperatures in Dubuque and the Tri-State area are expected to reach the mid to upper nineties over the next several days.