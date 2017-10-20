False Report Draws Police to North End Neighborhood

An apparent false report drew a massive police presence to a neighborhood in Dubuque’s North End last night. Officers were called to the intersection of Stafford and Providence Streets in the early evening after receiving a report of a homicide in the area. The caller further stated that the killer had a gun and wasn’t going to be taken into custody. The police department’s tactical team set up a perimeter around a house and closed off several nearby streets. Police eventually entered the home, where they found no evidence that a crime had taken place. Officers cleared the area at about 7:30 PM. Police do not know where the initial 911 call originated, but say that if the the person who made the call is found, they’ll face charges for filing a false report.