FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have signed Dubuque native Mike Meyer to the practice squad. Meyer was with the team during the preseason and connected on 3-of-4 of his field goal attempts. After his collegiate career at Iowa, Meyer signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

Meyer becomes the 2nd Wahlert High School graduate currently on an NFL practice squad…..Riley McCarron remains on the New England Patriots practice squad.