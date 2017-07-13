Failing Wiring Thought to Be Cause of West End Basement Fire

No one was injured when a fire started in the basement of a home on Dubuque’s West End yesterday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched out to the 3400 block of Meggan Street just before 5:00 PM. By the time they arrived, smoke had already filled the home’s basement. Crews were able to make their way into the basement, where they found charred and melted wiring near the electrical panel. Alliant Energy was already working in the area, restoring power from Tuesday night’s storms. Power was cut to the home as firefighters ventilated the smoke out of the basement. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.