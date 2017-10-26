Extra Early Voting Hours

Voters in Dubuque County will have a handful of extra hours to cast early ballots for the upcoming municipal elections. The county elections office has announced that early voting sites at the county courthouse and the elections annex will both be staying open until 5:00 PM on a couple of upcoming dates, rather than the previously announced 4:30 closing time. Those days are this Friday, next Friday, and November 6, which is the Monday prior to Election Day. Those wishing to cast an early ballot can do so at the elections office on the 4th floor of the county courthouse, or at the elections annex on Locust Street in downtown Dubuque.