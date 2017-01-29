Executive Order Opponents Rally in Washington Park

About one hundred Dubuquers added their voices to those around the country who are denouncing President Trump’s executive order barring refugees from a handful of nations from entering the United States. Opponents of the ban rallied in Dubuque’s Washington Park yesterday afternoon, eventually spreading to the park’s corners, where they held signs from passing drivers to see. Jolene Bodine held a sign that said “refugees welcome.” She tells us that the ban goes against the principles that the United States were founded upon. The protest was largely organized online, with many participants learning of the event via Facebook. That included Miriam Ouahbi. Many critics of the order have said it is essentially a ban on Muslims entering the country. Tonya Tauseef is a Muslim and is hoping that the critics of the executive order will be heard. The countries included in Trump’s order are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.