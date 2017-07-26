Excessive Force Suit Against Dubuque Officers Goes to Jury

A federal jury will decide whether two Dubuque Police officers used excessive force when they tried to break up a fight two summers ago. Back in August of 2015, Officer Jay Murray responded to a disturbance in an alley behind the 1800 block of White Street. A large group of people were threatening to fight each other. Police say they ignored Murray’s orders to leave, and instead circled around him a handful of times. That’s when Murray sent pepper spray into the crowd. Tina Dean filed suit against Murray and the department. She claims she was one of the people pepper-sprayed, despite being eight months pregnant at the time. She says two of her children were sprayed in the face as well. Dean’s attorneys also say another officer, Brian Jobgen, hit a 13-year-old girl in the head with his patrol baton. Two juveniles at the scene were arrested for Interference with Official Acts. Testimony in the case wrapped up and the jury began deliberations yesterday.