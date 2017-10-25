Ex-Wahlert Teacher’s State Hearing Pushed Back

A hearing about allegations a former Dubuque teacher and coach had inappropriate relationships with students has been delayed. Former Wahlert High School social studies teacher Michael Mahoney was scheduled to go before the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners yesterday. But his hearing has apparently been pushed back to early December. The board received a complaint about Mahoney over the summer. It alleged that he “solicited a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship” with a female student during last school year. A complaint accuses Mahoney of communicating with female students via social media and giving them inappropriate gifts. Mahoney resigned his teaching position at Wahlert in August. In addition to his teaching duties, he was also the school’s head football coach from 2009-2012.