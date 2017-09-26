Ex-Wahlert Teacher Accused of Seeking “Inappropriate Relationships” with Students

A former Dubuque Wahlert teacher has been accused of pursuing an inappropriate relationship with female students. Michael Mahoney was a social studies and religion teacher at Wahlert at the time of the incidents, according to a charge statement filed by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. They received a complaint about Mahoney in June of this year. The board has charged Mahoney with “soliciting a romantic or otherwise inappropriate relationship” with students. The complaint alleges that Mahoney communicated with female students via social media during the 2016-17 school year, gave them inappropriate gifts, and fostered inappropriate relationships with the students. Mahoney can choose to surrender his teaching license, or accept a lesser penalty that is not defined by the statement. Mahoney resigned his teaching job at Wahlert over the summer. In addition to his teaching duties, he had been Wahlert’s head football coach from 2009-2012. Mahoney was working as a volunteer assistant football coach at Senior this fall. But in light of the accusations against him, the Dubuque School District says he’s no longer serving in a volunteer capacity.